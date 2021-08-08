WellBeing Brewing Co., St. Louis' progenitor of healthy non-alcoholic beers

Timothy Hales Bennett/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jeff Stevens founded WellBeing Brewing Co., a brewing company that produces non-alcoholic beers with his wife Genevieve Barlow in 2017.

Stevens created the company after he had a hard time finding non-alcoholic drinks he could enjoy when he stopped drinking at 24. He observes that many people in their late twenties and early thirties started to reconsider their drinking habits, and non-alcoholic beverages are viable alternatives for them.

The stats showed that in 2020, non-alcoholic beer sales in the U.S. increased 38 percent over a year, proving the high demand for non-alcoholic beers.

Some bars and restaurants have welcomed non-alcoholic options, but it is an underserved market. Therefore, WellBeing is trying to put its products on the menu at many St. Louis spots.

WellBeing's products have rapidly gained popularity in St. Louis, offered in Schnucks, as well as Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Total Wine & More. WellBeing also has 34 distributors across the country and has recently launched an East Coast brewing facility in Virginia Beach.

WellBeing made several collaborations with other businesses to make their contribution to society around them. They made collaboration with 4 Hands Brewing Co. by making Liquid Rain India Pale Ale (IPA). They share the profit from the product to Hope for the Day, a non-profit based in Chicago that focused on mental health education and suicide prevention.

They also collaborated with Citra Fitness & Movement, a local business in St. Louis. They host Full Moon Flow yoga on the rooftop of Jefferson Underground in south St. Louis, with complementary CBD water from WellBeing.

Through the WellBeing Brewing Co., Steven hopes the non-alcoholic beers they produce could satisfy the demand for healthier non-alcoholic beers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.