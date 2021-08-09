David Lee: A Metro Call-A-Ride operator who is a former Olympic Athlete

Eduard Labár/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are ongoing, Metro Transit is embracing one of their staff who is a former Olympic athlete. He is David Lee, a Metro Call-A-Ride Operator who was a hurdler athlete. He was qualified for the U.S. Summer Olympic team in 1980 when he was a junior at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale to compete in 400-meters hurdles.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games reminded him of his younger years when he experienced the same as the athletes in the current Olympic Games. The 1980 Summer Olympic Games that were supposed to be held in Moscow were postponed due to the boycott from the U.S. and other 64 countries. The boycott itself was because of the Uni Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in late 1979.

All of the U.S. athletes were gathered at the White House as the government supports them because they were unable to participate in the Summer Olympics. David met President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter in that gathering.

As the 1984 Summer Olympics began in Los Angeles, David did not compete in the Summer Olympics due to his injury during the trials.

David started his career at Sears after college, which lasts 27 years. At the end of his career, he decided to join the Metro Call-A-Ride team.

When he is off from his Metro Call-A-Ride operator work, he helped high school athletes as a hurdles coach for the last 20 years.

He decided to join the Metro Call-A-Ride team because he was looking for a job that gave him enough time to coach. David felt that the kids still needed him to coach them after he retired as an athlete.

After 7 years working as a Metro Call-A-Ride operator, the job seems to be the perfect fit for him.

