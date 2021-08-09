Bring Your Kids to These 3 Recreational Parks in St. Louis

Srecko Skrobic/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has a variety of recreational parks that you can visit with the kids. You can take your kids to play on the playground, see the views, or introduce them to important figures in American history. Here are 3 parks in Saint Louis that you can visit with the kids:

Lafayette Park

Since its opening for public in 1851, Lafayette Park is the oldest park in St. Louis. The park is surrounded by the same fence as when it was first built. At this park, you can take the kids to a playground equipped with water fountains and statues of famous American figures, such as Thomas Hart Benton and George Washington. You can visit the park at 2101 Park Ave, Saint Louis, Missouri 63104.

Forest Park

Built in 1874, this park is 46 times larger than Lafayette Park. There are many activities you can do with the kids in this park, such as taking a leisurely walk, exercising, reading, and having a picnic. There are also several lakes at Forest Park that can be used as fishing spots. You can take the kids to St. Louis Art Museum or The Muny theatre. In winter, you can also take the kids to play at Steinberg Ice Skating Ring. You can visit the park at 5595 Grand Dr, Saint Louis, Missouri 63112.

Shaw Park

The park was first established in 1935. There are several facilities for picnics and recreation that you can find at this park, such as a pavilion that can accommodate 120 visitors, 2 small picnic shelters equipped with restrooms, 8 special picnic areas with tables and 4 pads, and spots of barbeque grills that can be ordered when you visit the park. You can also take the kids to a splash and play pool to play with water or see the plants at Moneta Garden. You can visit the park at Brentwood Blvd At Forsyth, Clayton, Missouri 63105.

