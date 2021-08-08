3 Programs by St. Louis County Library to Support Childern’s Early Literacy

Picsea/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis County Library, or SLCL, offers programs that can increase the children of St. Louis County’s early literacy. Parents can register their children at any time to participate in this early literacy program.

These programs aim to introduce reading and writing to children before they are able to do the activities, in hope that they can grow up to be smart children at school. Here are 3 early literacy programs by SLCL you can count on anytime:

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

This program aims to shape children's knowledge of new vocabulary, while helping to strengthen their language skills. Parents or caregivers are encouraged to read 1000 books to children before entering kindergarten. Each child will receive a sticker for 100 books they have completed, a book and a free gift for 500 books, and a book, drawstring bag, and other attractive prizes for 1000 completed books through any SLCL branch. To register, you can visit this link. https://www.slcl.org/node/1768

Rhythm and Tunes

In this program, children can watch videos of staff singing their favorite children's songs, such as The Fruit Salad Song, Going to Kentucky, Popcorn Kernels, and other songs while practicing fingerplays. Videos from this program can be accessed at any time because SLCL has prepared a video playlist on its official YouTube account. You can see the video at this link. https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLduBwMJCBFoDbLQbuESsnGqsaD5GX0xV-

Born to Read

Through this program, SLCL collaborates with several hospitals and clinics in St. Louis County to encourage new parents to introduce their children to literacy activities. Every new parent who gives birth or checks their child at a certain hospital will receive a bag containing a book, a library card, information on early literacy, and a Cardinals beanie, along with other interesting items. Hospitals and clinics that work with SLCL are Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist, St. Clare Health Center, DePaul, St. Luke's, and St. Mary's.

