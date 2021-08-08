3 Things You Can Do at Centennial Greenway this Weekend

Josephine Baran/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – There are many choices of activities that can be done on the weekend, including to spend the weekend with a wide selection of activities at the Centennial grenway. This greenway connects Forest Park, Washington University, and Vernon.

There are various environmentally friendly facilities on this greenway, including playgrounds, restrooms, shelters, bike racks, and several benches. At Centennial greenway, you will be able to do some relaxing activities, here are 3 of them.

Exploring wildlife at Saint Louis Zoo

This greenway that connects Forest Park with Washington University allows you to visit the Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park. This zoo has more than 12,000 collections of animals that you can see and adopt at once. Before making a visit, you are encouraged to make a reservation in advance through this website. https://www.stlzoo.org/

Rent a paddleboat in Forest Park

After seeing the wildlife area at Saint Louis Zoo, you can continue your activity by exploring the small river in Forest Park using a paddleboat. To rent a paddleboat, you can call The Boathouse at (314) 366-1555 every day starting at 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Food tasting in Delmar Loop and Forest Park

After doing a variety of fun activities, you need a little food intake to fill the stomach. You can get a wide selection of food from the outlets and restaurants at Delmar Loop. Some of the restaurant choices that you can visit are Salt + Smoke BBQ, St. Louis Bubble Tea, Seoul Tacos, Baked T's, and Taste of India. You can also visit Ruthie's Bar & Grill or Snowflake Cafe in Forest Park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.