3 Book Clubs Created by Left Bank Books in St. Louis That You Can Join

ST. LOUIS, MO – Left Bank Books is an old independent bookstore in Saint Louis. To facilitate the reading interest of its customers, Left Bank Books formed several book clubs with various target members. Here are 3 book clubs belonging to the Left Bank Books community in Saint Louis, which you can join immediately.

Shakespeare Festival Reads

If you are a Shakespeare fan, you should consider joining this book club. Since it was first formed in 2012, this book club has aspired to complete the entire canon written by Shakespeare. Members will usually gather on Tuesday, the third week of every month, to exchange ideas about literary works related to Shakespeare, be it fiction, poetry, history, criticism, or plays. Some of their reading lists for 2021 are Tragedy of Julius Caesar, King Lear, and Hamner by Maggie O'Farrell.

Reader Beware!

This book club is suitable for those of you who like to read and share ideas about horror stories. Every Tuesday of the second week of the month, members will meet in the basement of Left Bank Books to discuss horror books included in the reading list. Some of the books they discuss in 2021 are Bunny by Mona Awad and Black Ambrosia by Elizabeth Engstrom.

Great Novels of the 22nd Century

Moderated by Mark W. Tiedermann, this book club contains readers of science fiction genre books. Every Wednesday in the first week of the month, members would gather for intellectual discussions about the books they read. Not only that, the members also discussed the books in terms of writing. Some of the books they have discussed in 2021 are Piranesi by Susanna Clarke and Female Man by Joanna Russ.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, all activities of the book club above were shifted to virtual. To join in, you can send an e-mail to mark.t@left-bank.com for the science fiction book club, and Shane.m@left-bank.com for the other two book clubs.

