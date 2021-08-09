3 Recordings of Artist Talk in Saint Louis Museum to Watch on YouTube

Alina Grubnyak/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Each month, the Saint Louis Art Museum will invite 1 to 3 keynote speakers to run a program where an artist, scholar, or curator shares some of their thoughts about the works of art displayed in the museum. Here are 3 video recordings from the Artist Talk program that you can watch to to fill your spare time and increase your knowledge on art:

Artist Talk with Dana Levy and Hannah Klemm

This conversation between a curator, Hannah Klemm, and a young New York artist, Dana Levy, was about Levy's exhibition Currents 119, which was displayed at Saint Louis Art Museum. You will hear Levy's explanation of the inspiration for her artwork that covers the topic of architecture and its history. You can see their discussion via this link.

Wendy Wassyng Roworth's Presentation about Angelica Kauffman

In her presentation, Roworth, a professor of art history, discussed an Austrian-Swiss artist, Angelica Kauffman, about her life as an artist in England. She possessed many achievements in 15 years of her career, so that when she returned to Italy she had become an internationally recognized artist. Roworth highlighted Kauffman's achievements as a female artist in the 18th century that surpassed other women of the period. You can listen to Roworth's presentation via this link.

Artist Talk with Elias Sime

Elias Sime is an Ethiopian artist who displayed his work at the Saint Louis Art Museum in exhibition Currents 118: Elias Sime. In the Artist Talk session held in February, Sime explained about his art, made using discarded technological materials with his partner, Maskem Assegued, and curator Hannah Klemm. You can listen to their conversation via this link.

