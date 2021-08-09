Saint Louis, MO

The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis is seeking young artists in St. Louis for the Fall-Winter 2021 LEAP Program

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37noxD_0bLIdlQ700
Tapio Haaja/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis is open for the LEAP Middle School Initiative program for fall and winter classes until August 31. This program is aimed at youths in St. Louis who want to learn to make contemporary art and the medium used.

For ten weeks, students will receive mentorship from artists and professional art educators from St. Louis on the ins and outs of contemporary art. This ten-week contemporary art education is free for fifteen selected youths residing in St. Louis. Contemporary Art Museum will provide all materials needed to carry out the artwork project at no charge.

For the fall 2021 program, activities will be carried out from September 16 to November 18. All activities will be held at the Contemporary Art Museum building every Thursday, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., due to the COVID protocol. Students and mentors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the activity.

Students will be mentored by Lilian Gardner, an artist, writer, musician, and dancer from St. Louis, during the program. Gardner holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts – BFA in Studio Arts with an Emphasis in Sculpture from Webster University. Gardner is active in various art-making activities. Her works were collected on a website, among which she named Five Muses and A Catalyst, Spit and Shine, I'll Carry You on My Shoulders, Something Slight, Signal Me Home, in the form of paintings, sculptures, sketches, digital art, and so on.

Applications for the 2021 LEAP program next fall will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. Students in grades 6 to 8 who want to register may visit this link for early slots. https://camstl.submittable.com/submit/199274/2021-fall-leap-middle-school-intensive-application. Further information about this program can be found on Instagram accounts @camstl and @cam_youthprograms.

