Book discussion: Blue Song: St. Louis in the Life and Work of Tennessee Williams

ST. LOUIS, MO – Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis and Left Bank Books will host a book discussion event “Blue Song: St. Louis in the Life and Work of Tennessee Williams” which will be led by author, Dr. Henry Schvey. The discussion will be held on Friday, August 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Schvey will discuss how St. Louis influenced the famous American playwright and screenwriter, Tennessee Williams, in the process of creating his works. The book, which was released on June 24, tries to change the point of view that has been used by people to view Williams' hatred of St. Louis, the city he has lived in for a long time and considered home.

Unlike most scholars who think that Williams found his identity in the deep South and New Orleans, Schvey explains that St. Louis is the city that Williams is most emotionally attached to for several reasons in his life. St. Louis actually has a big role in shaping Williams' personality and perspective as an individual and artist.

Schvey is currently a Professor of Drama and Comparative Literature at Washington University. He served as the Chair of the Performing Arts Department for 20 years, from 1987 to 2007. Prior to teaching at St. Louis, Schvey was a professor of English and American Literature at Leiden University, Netherlands, for 14 years.

During his career, Schvey has directed plays throughout Europe and America, some of which are Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Romeo and Juliet," "The Tempest," "Othello," and "Twelfth Night."

The discussion program with Dr. Schvey on August 20th is sponsored by Ted Wight, and can be seen at the Houska Gallery at 4728 McPherson, 63108. For more events held by Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, you can visit this link.https://www.twstl.org/

