Best brunch restos in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Whether you are a morning person or not, you cannot skip your not-so breakfast and lunchtime. To make your time more precise, you can combine your appetite through the brunch menus in several restaurants in St. Louis. Here is the list of the restaurants.

1. Half and Half

Located at 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO 63105, this restaurant has a mission to serve great food with great coffee, such as drip coffee from Blueprint Coffee. Their signature menus are Clara Cakes, a pancake with raspberry jam toppings, mascarpone and granola, and Sausage Biscuit which you can taste the combination of sausage, country biscuit, and some vegetables. Place your order through delivery services and see their menus through this link https://www.halfandhalfstl.com.

2. The Shack Breakfast and Lunch

You can visit this restaurant at 860 NW Blue Parkway Lee’s Summit, MO 64086, or other locations throughout St. Louis. This is the best place for every sweet tooth to taste, where they serve a lemon curd and blueberry pancake, waffles, corn flakes with French toast, and other menus. No need to worry soon as they also offer healthy menus, such as avocado toast, breakfast banana split, and sweet avo-rito burrito. You can try their gluten-free menus as well during your visit. For other inquiries, do not hesitate to click their website https://www.eatatshack.com/about.

3. Russell’s Café and Bakery

Russell’s Café and Bakery is located at 5400 Murdoch Ave (Macklind), St. Louis, MO 63109, and 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton, MO 63026. Both have the same menus, but each resto has a specialty that reflects the neighborhood. If you are looking for brunch menus, you may visit the café at Macklind instead. You can taste their mimosa, cold brew cocktail, bloody mary, and float trip. For details, check their website to get to know each menu from different locations. Click here to see Macklind’s menu https://macklind.russellscafe.com/brunch-to-go/, and for Fenton-based, kindly visit this link https://fenton.russellscafe.com/lunch/.

