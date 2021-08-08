A recommended tour during your trip in Soulard

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

SOULARD, MO — If you plan to visit St. Louis, specifically Soulard, there is a food tour that you may want to consider. Soulard Food Tour is suitable for all ages, where you can taste the best cuisines in town and let yourself enjoy the neighborhood of Soulard.

This tour is going to conduct every Sunday with up to 12 members in one group at once. EAT St. Louis, as the organizer, will provide a professional local guide to accompany your 3-hour tour. You will get a chance to taste cuisines from 6 different restaurants or food purveyors, such as Baja fish tacos and Bloody Mary cocktail, and try their Mexicali street-food to wood-fired wings, and enjoy more than 11 food tastings and bites and sips.

Soulard Food Tour is not only providing the food tasting but also giving a chance to participants to sightsee the historical and architectural building of Soulard, such as the row and flounder houses. You may also visit Soulard Market, where you can find several churches in one place. EAT St. Louis aims to give knowledge for every participant to get closer through the locals’ perspective.

Moreover, after the food tasting, you can grab some drinks in the nearby clubs or pubs while enjoying the reminiscing of Soulard. Thus, you may join the Anheuser-Bush Brewery Tour to explore the brewery industry in town.

If you are interested enough to join this tour, you may book the ticket through their website by clicking this link https://www.saintlouisfoodtours.com/st-louis-food-tours/soulard-food-tour/. Afterward, they will send a brief explanation through your email regarding the D-day details.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.