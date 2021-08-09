Experience the food tour in Maplewood

Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

MAPLEWOOD, MO – If you want to try some food while sightseeing in the city, sign yourself up for the Maplewood Food Tour every Saturday for 3 hours with several offers for you to enjoy.

The tour takes up to 12 people at once at the cost of $79. EAT St. Louis Food Tour, as the organizer, will serve different cuisines from 6 restaurants. The guide will take you to visit the Green Dining District and Route 66 businesses.

You will get the chance to do food-tasting, bites, and sips, and get the facts or recommendations of must-visit spots throughout the city. Alcohol-tasting is also an option you can take. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Weather won't be a problem for this tour, so feel free to pick the most interesting itinerary for you, such as trying the brunch menus in the favorite nearby resto, visit the neighborhood butcher shops, enjoying the empanadas alongside an art installation, or tasting the local chocolates and cocktails.

On the day of the tour, meet your guide outside Sutton Boulevard or Manchester Road. They will escort you to various places to give you architectural insight and historical knowledge of Maplewood. You can also go shopping after the food tasting.

To join this tour, book your ticket through their website (https://www.saintlouisfoodtours.com/st-louis-food-tours/maplewood-food-tour/). You will get a notice if the itinerary is changed. It is highly recommended that the participants wear comfortable outfits and shoes for a convenient trip.

For any inquiries, read the frequently asked question section or submit your question through https://www.saintlouisfoodtours.com/faq/.

