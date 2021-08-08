Glaze the day at the best donut spots in Saint Louis

Heather Ford/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – The ideal way to enjoy your coffee is with a delightful donut, and it's also the perfect reason to indulge in the sweet treat in the morning. Take comfort since these places will supply you with the best donuts in St. Louis.

1. World's Fair Doughnuts

This place is known for its donuts, fritters, and coffee. Their signature dish is fried blueberry cake donuts, which are made from scratch daily and pastries. Also, if you want to visit this shop, you may try their other menus, such as glazed donuts, cake donuts, apple fritters, pie, and many more. World's Fair Doughnuts is located at 1904 South Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

For details, you may go to their website by clicking this link https://www.worldsfairdonut.com.

2. Donut Drive-In

You can visit this restaurant at 6525 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109. In their menus, they offer donuts, eclairs, and any other traditional-baked. This shop's specialties are blueberry, cinnamon bun, maple, custard-filled, glazed donuts, and some cold beverages. Donut Drive-In is available for online orders with a minimum purchase of $10. You have to make your order at 4 p.m. for next-day pickup through their website.

Should you have any inquiries, kindly check their website at https://donutdrivein.com/store/.

3. Pharaohs Donuts

Through this shop, you may reminisce about the snacks during your school life. They serve glazed donuts, long johns, and buttermilk café. You can try their apple fritter with caramel sauce topping on top and a cinnamon roll with vanilla icing. Pharaohs Donuts aims to serve the food with high-quality ingredients to reach customer satisfaction.

They are available for delivery orders by phone at 314-351-0285, or you may visit their social media on Facebook and Instagram (pharaohs_donuts).

