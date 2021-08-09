Fill the hungry bellies at the best seafood restaurants in Saint Louis

Ratapan Anantawat/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is located by the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri River, and unfortunately, there is no beach in the area. Then what do you do when you want to eat oysters, crawfish, mussels, and more in St. Louis? No worries! Visit these restaurants in the city to satisfy your craving for seafood.

1. Broadway Oyster Bar

This restaurant is located at 736 South Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102. Along with seafood menus, they offer beers and cocktails.

You can taste Gulf and Blue Point oysters, Louisiana crawfish and shrimp, Prince Edward Island mussels, scallops, and crabs as their signature dishes. They also serve traditional Louisiana foods, which are Cajun and Creole, and you can enjoy it with live performances every night (except Friday night).

For any inquiries, you can take a look at their website here http://www.broadwayoysterbar.com/menu.html.

2. Peacemaker Lobster and Crab

Peacemaker Lobster and Crab is located at 1831 Sidney Street, St. Louis, MO 63104.

They serve lobster Frito pie and a buffalo crawfish po'boy with coastal classics like steamers and boils, lobster rolls, chowder, gumbo, and seasonal pies as Chef Kevin Nashan’s signature dishes. You can also find fresh oysters from the Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean, peel and eats shrimp, and a Crudo.

If you want to enjoy the dishes in your home, worry no more! They are also available for online orders. Kindly check their website for other menus and services https://www.peacemakerlobstercrab.com/st-louis/.

3. Landry’s Seafood House

You can visit this restaurant at 1820 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, inside St. Louis Union Hotel. You can conduct business events or social gatherings since they are available with various dining spaces and ready to be reserved for any kind of special occasion.

They serve some menus that you cannot try in other restaurants, such as Southern fried fish, fresh catch Pontchartrain, blackened redfish etouffee, and many more. They also serve vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menu options.

Should you have any inquiries, kindly check their website here https://www.landrysseafood.com/location/landrys-seafood-st-louis/.

