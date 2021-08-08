Taste the spices from Vietnam in Saint Louis

Vy Huynh/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers you the taste of diverse cuisines that you may want to try. If you are craving Southeast Asian cuisines, you can take a look at some of the Vietnamese restaurants in town. Prepare your bellies to eat the Vietnamese spices and enjoy the ambiance as if you are in Vietnam.

1. PHO Grand Restaurant

This restaurant is located at 3195 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63118. They are a traditional Vietnamese restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food, such as banh mi sandwiches, pho, seafood, and vegetarian dishes. Along with those, you must try their signature menus that consist of rice noodle soup with a medium-rare eye of ground beef on top of that, lean beef brisket, meatballs, and tripe. For any other menus and services, kindly check their website by clicking this link http://www.phogrand.com/menu/.

2. Banh Mi So 1

Banh Mi So 1 is located at 4071 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63118. They specialize in vegetarian and vegan dishes with herbs from their garden and regionally sourced ingredients. They serve spring rolls, banh mi, other Vietnamese staples, and beers in their bar.

Banh Mi So 1 expanded its facilities for a more convenient customer experience with a new dining room, outdoor patio, and private rooms. You can find other menus on their website https://www.banhmiso1.com/menu. Contact them through 314-353-0545 for reservation and other inquiries.

3. Pho Long Restaurant

This restaurant is located at 8627 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132 and 2245 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63104. They are known to serve pho noodle soups. They use their 70-year-old secret family recipe from Ca Mau, Vietnam. You can also try their other menus, such as chicken, vegetarian, vegan soups, and rice dishes.

Do not ever forget to taste the not-so Southeast Asian beverages as well, such as Thai iced tea and jasmine tea. For other information, do not hesitate to click this link to go to their website https://olive.pholongstl.com/menu/appetizers/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.