Time to relax yourself in spa around Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After a hectic week, sometimes you need a weekend getaway. Perhaps it is time to add medspa to your weekend to-do list. There are several options for St. Louis residents to choose from based on their preferences. Come and visit these med spas that you can find in St. Louis.

1. Ideal Image.

Ideal Image is located at 3828 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Suite 101, St. Louis, MO 63127. They serve laser hair removal with certified medical experts. However, they are available for a free consultation if only you have no clue which treatment you should take.

Ideal Image has more than two hundred licensed health care professionals, which guarantee the customers high-quality treatment. For more details regarding their services, visit their website here https://www.idealimage.com/locations/missouri/st-louis-sunset-hills.

2. Elemental Esthetics

Visit this medspa at 777 South New Ballas Road, Suite 302, St. Louis, MO 63141. They are available for personalized treatment, such as facial services, lasers, and peels to their customers.

Elemental Esthetics is using a high-quality medical facial and laser treatment with having no damage to the environment. They sell their product as a part of their treatment to get a better result, which are ZO, SkinCeuticals, Baby Foot, and Revitalash. Besides, you can order their product through online orders as well.

Before you try their treatment, make sure you have booked your appointment first through their website here http://elementalesthetics.com.

3. Metro Medspa

Metro Medspa is trying to achieve customer satisfaction by providing treatments that are suitable for all ages, gender, and lifestyle. Kate, the founder of Metro Medspa, along with her team members, has the goal to give their best services to the customer by giving a comprehensive solution for healthy skin and rejuvenation.

This medspa is providing customers a personalized service based on what customers need. Find this medspa at 12670 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center, St. Louis, MO 63128. Should you have any inquiries, check out their website here https://themetromedspa.com

