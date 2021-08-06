Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis VIP Princess Party is coming in August

ST. LOUIS, MO – Pretty Princess Parties is calling Disney princess fans across St. Louis to join VIP Princess Party. After successfully holding the same event in Las Vegas, Scottsdale, and Des Moines, VIP Princess Party is now coming to St. Louis.

Pretty Princess Parties is a children's entertainment company specializing in creating magical memories. With the co-host cast Dream Time Princess Event, this VIP event will be held on Saturday, August 21,

Guests can enjoy stories, songs, and dances at Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis. They will meet Rapunzel, Tinkerbell, Snow White, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, Tianna, and the other princesses there.

As VIP guests, the visitors will be treated with pixie dust wishes and a coronation ceremony. By joining the event, you will pose for photos, get autographs, and experience magical memories with your favorite fairytale friends.

Tickets start from $20 to $35. The tickets are nearly gone, grab the tickets now here www.eventbrite.com/e/st-louis-vip-princess-party-tickets-147288278205. Once the sessions are full, the tickets will no longer be available. Remember that the tickets are non-refundable.

Pretty Princess Parties limits the capacity to ensure ample space for each guest. Hence, guests must keep the sessions small. Other than that, guests should take note that their temperature will be checked upon arrival. The venue does the sanitation of chairs, props, and so on between each session.

This event has made sure that before the performers perform in front of the public, they must pass a health screening.

