St. Louis Public Library General Recommendations Summer Romance

ST. LOUIS, MO - Summer is a great time to play outside, but it is also a great time to read. The St. Louis Public Library is calling for anyone looking for a good summer book.

Discover the St. Louis Public Library's book selections for the remainder of the summer in August 2021. This list may also be useful to persons who have previously participated in the Community Reading Challenge, which runs from June 1 through August 15.

The first on the list is a novel by Amy Spalding entitled "The Summer of Jordi Perez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles)". This novel is about a teenager who focused on her big size style blogging and her dreams of taking the fashion industry and somehow something happens to her during summertime.

The easy reading on the list followed by "The Simple Wild", a book written by K. A. Tucker in 2018, One True Love, a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid in the 3rd position. Blue Is the Warmest Color by Julie Maroh (2013) also suggested to read and followed by Well Met by DeLuca (2019).

The newest book recommended by St. Louis Public Library is "40-Love" by Olivia Dade, written in 2021, on the 7th place on the list. The streaming audiobook is provided as well. Lastly on the list are from Jasmine Guillory entitled "The Proposal" (2018) and The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009) by author Jenny Han.

St. Louis Public Library also provided streaming audiobooks for some of the books. Visit the library websites for the further details of the book descriptions, on where the novels are shelved and their availability.

For those who want to read, may add the book for their reading list by clicking "Add to My For Later Shelf". Or visit the St. Louis Public Library and do not forget to wear a face mask inside SLPL buildings, regardless of vaccination status, as the City Health requires.

