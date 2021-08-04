Top 3 Historical and Heritage tours in Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Historical and heritage tours can be your alternative for this weekend. Walk down the memory lane at the top 3 unique sites at Saint Louis.

Taste the thrill with Lemp Haunted Neighborhood Walking Tour

Located in 1820 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118, USA, the haunted Lemp Brewery’s creepiest basements will tell you the haunted history of the cursed Lemp Family, the forgotten Marion Hospital, and its connection to the Lemp Mansion’s most famous ghost.

The tour is provided by St. Louis Paranormal Research Society and Dr. Mark Farley, a paranormal investigator, will be your guide. This tour got 5-star ratings on Tripadvisor as well as Google Reviews and it costs $25.00 per adult.

Saint Louis history all the way

Walk down Old Courthouse, 11 N 4th St, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA, and learn about fascinating facts and legends behind each hidden spot. Find out more about the most famous American food and beverages that were born in Saint Louis, like Dr. Pepper, 7-Up, peanut butter in this 2 hours walking tour.

It costs $496,94 per group of 15 people. Each group will be accompanied by a local professional guide.

Historical ride on Interstate 55: St. Louis, MO to Springfield

Drive through 1001 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63104, USA in a self-guided VoiceMap GPS audio tour that explores the land, the towns, the people, while telling the history of the places and sights.

During the 1 hour and 20 minutes tour, visitors have to focus on the road, drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

