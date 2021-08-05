St. Louis Department of Health’s reports of Legionnaires’ Disease

ST. LOUIS, MO - The CDC, under the St. Louis Department of Health, has recently reported about Legionnaires' Disease.

To increase awareness of this disease, CDC announced that this illness could be fatal in 1 in 10 cases, even though people do not directly become ill after being contacted with the bacterium. Data for the five-year median (year between 2016 and 2020) total case count for the City of St. Louis was 11 cases, meanwhile 152 cases overall for Missouri.

Dr. Fedrick Echols, an acting director of the health department for St. Louis, said: "The key to reducing the impact of legionella outbreaks is discovering its existence." Moreover, he added, "Timely diagnosis reduces the risk for large numbers of cases and deaths."

Legionnaires' Disease is named after the legionella bacteria that cause it. It infected lungs with some coughing, fever, headaches, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are all signs of this severe form of pneumonia sickness.

Legionella commonly can be found in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams. In general, it does not exist in large numbers to cause Legionnaires' disease. The bacteria can also live in some human-made water systems, such as sanitation in big buildings, cooling towers, ornamental fountains, and hot containers.

A public health effort occurs when the bacteria begin to cultivate and blow out in these systems. Small dewdrops containing bacteria are spread in the air. People suffer the illness when they breathe in the water droplets in the air contaminated by the bacteria.

Several public places for occurrences include:

- Hotels.

- Public hospitals or health care facilities.

- Swimming pools.

- Other living facilities such as nursing homes and independent living facilities.

Persons who are 50 years of age or older are at higher risk of getting sick. Besides, current and former smokers and those with chronic lung disease, frail body resistant systems, and some conditions such as cancer, diabetes, kidney and liver disease.

To help to prevent this disease from being spreading more, the St. Louis Department of Health suggests building proprietors and property consultants access the CDC available voluntary guidelines [www.cdc.gov] as well as the guidance from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers as a way of avoiding Legionella pneumophilia at their accommodations.

