Saint Louis University Return to Campus for the Fall Semester on August 2

ST. LOUIS, MO — Saint Louis University return to campus for the fall semester after a year of work from home by COVID-19 Pandemic on August 2. Here are some things to know about the university’s rules:

Masks

As stated by The St. Louis City Health Department on July 23, anyone is required to wear a mask. SLU followed the instruction regardless of the vaccination status inside all University buildings include Pius XII Memorial Library, Busch Student Center, Simon Recreation Center, and Learning Resources Center on south campus.

Besides wearing masks, anyone must preserve 6-feet of social distancing indoors, regardless the vaccination status.

There is an exception in wearing the mask if the individuals have been fully vaccinated and if they preserve 6 feet distance between themselves and others.

If individuals on-campus residence hall rooms, private office spaces with the door closed, or while eating at a campus dining facility are not required to wear masks.

On-campus, everyone must use #CampusClear symptom self-check app each morning. If individuals had COVID-like, symptoms should directly report their symptoms to Student Health, Employee Health, or their personal physician.

In Pius Library: temporarily access to the library will remain by key card. Non-SLU persons will not be allowed to enter the library without an SLU member.

These guidelines are not the COVID-prevention measures in the university. More public health practices will be published by mid-August.

All the students, faculty, and staff on campus are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Members of the SLU community have to submit their proof of vaccination through an online portal, due date on August 1.

Starbucks, The Billiken Grill, Grand Hall will be open on August 2 from Monday to Friday.

Myron Bridges, DineSLU will be open on Thursday, August 19, when students return to campus.

Parking at SLU should permit online via mySLU.

