Saint Louis County Library’s Late August Event: Jean Becker to Talk about “The Man I Knew”

ST. LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis County Library concludes its Talking with Writers program this month with a discussion of the book The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H.W. Bush's Post-Presidency by Jean Becker on August 25. Becker is one of six writers invited by the Saint Louis County Library, along with Martha Ackmann, Brittany K. Barnett, Nicola Harrison, Megan Abbott, and Eddie Glaude Jr.

In this program, Becker will talk about her 14th book, which tells about the life of former President George H.W. Bush before serving as president of the United States. Based on Becker's experience since working as chief of staff to former President George H.W. Bush in 1994, Bush is someone who holds fast to courage, determination, love, humor, and big ideas in realizing his dream of becoming man of the people.

Prior to working as chief of staff for Bush, Becker was a journalist and she helped Mrs. Bush in the process of editing her book, Barbara Bush: A Memoir and Reflection from 1989 to 1992. After working for Bush, Becker took time off to research her new book, All the Best, George Bush: My Life in Letters and Other Writings in 1999. Currently, Becker is an advisory member of The George Bush School of Government and Public Service and The George Bush Presidential Library.

You can watch Becker's discussion of the book that made her nationally-known on the official Facebook account of the Saint Louis County Library at 7p.m. You can also listen to a recording of Beckett's talk on the HEC-TV podcast with the keywords Talking with Writers. To prepare yourself before listening to Beckett's talk, you can buy this book at an old Saint Louis bookstore, Left Book Banks via this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.