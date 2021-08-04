Join a Leisure Bike Ride under St. Louis Full Moon on August 21st!

ST. LOUIS, MO – Riding is an activity favored by a lot of people. They usually like to take a ride in the morning or evening to go around the park, but has anyone ever thought about riding at night under the full moon? In St. Louis, you can take part in a relaxing riding activity under the full moon. This activity is an annual agenda of St. Louis which has been held since 1964, called Moonlight Ramble. This year, the event will be held again on August 21st for the 57th time.

Moonlight Ramble was first initiated by Dick Leary, a ride leader in America. At that time, no one paid attention to Leary's invitation, resulting in him riding his way through the St. Louis Union alone. In 1970, more people began to pay attention to this riding activity, until the number of riders increased over the years, and this event began to be held in different places and times.

The good news is, you can join this event on August 21st, which will be held starting at 10:00 p.m. You only need to register yourself at the border between Arco and Manchester for a leisure ride and a little party after the ride. Each rider can choose to take a ride of 7-8 miles or 17-18 miles, according to their riding capacity.

Before joining the ride, there are several things you need to prepare. One of them is to ensure that you do not wear any attributes that can harm yourself or others, and most importantly, you must put security above all else. Other than that, you are encouraged to wear white or other bright colors. To register, you can visit the link here.

