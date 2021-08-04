Register Your Children for These 3 Saint Louis County Library's Virtual Programs

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g121v_0bGxdrUB00

Caring for your children requires a strong commitment, as well as finding them an activity that apart from entertaining, can also teach them something new. You don't have to look too far, as the Saint Louis County Library has virtual programs for children held every week. Here are 3 virtual programs that your children can join from August 21 to September 7.

  • Yoga Story Time on August 21

This program is aimed at children from 3 to 8 years old. For 2 hours from 10 to 11 a.m., children will be taught some yoga moves to improve their physical fitness. In addition, children will also be invited to sing some fun songs, and of course there will be interesting stories to listen to. You can register your child through this link.

  • Evening Story Program on August 25

This program is aimed at children from 2 to 5 years old. For 30 minutes from 6:30 to 7 p.m., children will be given fun games to develop their literacy skills, ranging from fun stories, scarf songs, and other activities. A small scarf is required. You can register your child through this link.

  • Animals of the Natural World on September 7

This program is aimed at children from 5 to 12 years old. For 1 hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., children will be introduced to different types of animals equipped with their habitats and how they defend themselves. This program will be hosted by Eyes of the Wild. You can register your child through this link.

All programs will be held virtually via Zoom, so you don't have to take any risks for your children. Due to the limited number of participants who can join the program, you may register your child earlier today.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_04e53b09abd3cb2fe091d44586606385.blob

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
332 followers
Loading

More from Tyrone Wallace

Alton, IL

3 famous spots to visit in Alton

ALTON, IL – Located just twenty-five miles north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River as well as part of the Metro-East region of the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area, the City of Alton is also a place of the Meeting of the Great River Scenic Byway with several educational and recreational institutions. It offers several things you can do and see when visiting.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 Best Places to Volunteer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you have a lot of extra time on the weekends and want to spend it on good things, consider these volunteering activities. Helping others and doing such good activities can be rewarding. You can learn some new skills, develop yourself, and help others by doing so.Read full story
Maplewood, MO

Experience the food tour in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO – If you want to try some food while sightseeing in the city, sign yourself up for the Maplewood Food Tour every Saturday for 3 hours with several offers for you to enjoy.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Fill the hungry bellies at the best seafood restaurants in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is located by the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri River, and unfortunately, there is no beach in the area. Then what do you do when you want to eat oysters, crawfish, mussels, and more in St. Louis? No worries! Visit these restaurants in the city to satisfy your craving for seafood.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Time to relax yourself in spa around Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After a hectic week, sometimes you need a weekend getaway. Perhaps it is time to add medspa to your weekend to-do list. There are several options for St. Louis residents to choose from based on their preferences. Come and visit these med spas that you can find in St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

What Not To Miss When Visiting St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, MO – Go get ready for a fantastic experience with memorable moments by visiting The City of St. Louis. Here are some wonderful things to do while exploring St. Louis City.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles' Festival of the Little Hills to return this month

ST. CHARLES, MO — Festival of the Little Hills will be returning to the historic Main Street St. Charles, Missouri, after its cancellation last year. It will be held from Friday, August 20, to Sunday, August 22.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Sunset Fridays Concert series to come in August

ST. PETER, MO — Looking for a way to unwind? The Sunset Fridays concert series can be your alternative. Located in 370 Lakeside Park, Sunset Fridays concert series will start from Friday, August 20, to Friday, Sept 10, with the fantastic bluesy rock sounds of the Melissa Neels band.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis is seeking young artists in St. Louis for the Fall-Winter 2021 LEAP Program

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis is open for the LEAP Middle School Initiative program for fall and winter classes until August 31. This program is aimed at youths in St. Louis who want to learn to make contemporary art and the medium used.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis University May 2020 Graduates celebrate their Commencement Ceremony

ST. LOUIS, MO – After more than 15 months, Saint Louis University graduates of May 2020 finally celebrated their Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, August 7, on the St. Louis campus. More than 600 graduates returned to campus for the unique chance to celebrate their graduation day after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Bring Your Kids to These 3 Recreational Parks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has a variety of recreational parks that you can visit with the kids. You can take your kids to play on the playground, see the views, or introduce them to important figures in American history. Here are 3 parks in Saint Louis that you can visit with the kids:Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The Collective Thread: St. Louis’ small business that survived during the pandemic

SAINT LOUIS, MO – This pandemic has affected big corporations and small businesses in various sectors. One of the small businesses in St. Louis, namely Collective Thread, is a small-batch manufacturing company that had to change their operations in order to stay afloat.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 recommended hotels to stay in St. Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Accommodation is one of the most important aspects for someone who travels all the time. There are many types of accommodation you can choose from, such as hotels, apartments, resorts, rentals, and many more. Here are the lists of three recommended hotels in St. Charles based on TripAdvisor:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – For thirty years, The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry had been serving more than 15,000 people across St. Louis City and St. Louis County. From merely serving forty families when it started in 1991, now the HKJFP is known to be the largest food pantry to assist the families in need across the St. Louis region.Read full story
Richmond Heights, MO

Best things to do around Richmond Heights

St. Louis, MO – Richmond Heights and Brentwood provide the best simple but fun things to do to spend some quality time with your family after a long week of work with its numerous parks. Here are the top three parks with the best activities to explore within.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Factory at the District upcoming live music shows

St. Louis, MO – Summer might end soon and August is finally here, the Factory at the District has something for the people of St. Louis to enjoy before the summer completely ends.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The animals have stories on Sundays at The Gentle Barn

DITTMER, MO – Are planning to have a relaxing day out on a Sunday but have no clue where to go in St Louis?. One new way to spend your Sundays with family and is a visit to the charming The Gentle Barn in Dittmer, Missouri.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three popular authors born or raised in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Home to popular authors, St. Louis has become an important city for literature. Some of the influential works were written by writers born and raised in the city. These writers might be familiar to your ears. And if you haven’t already read one of their books, this is the time for you to add to your reading lists.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Spend the weekend with "Escape From St. Louis"

ST. LOUIS, MO - Escape From St. Louis is a great escape room game for those of you who love riddles. Escape From St. Louis provides exciting riddles and puzzles in their escape rooms.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

WellBeing Brewing Co., St. Louis' progenitor of healthy non-alcoholic beers

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jeff Stevens founded WellBeing Brewing Co., a brewing company that produces non-alcoholic beers with his wife Genevieve Barlow in 2017. Stevens created the company after he had a hard time finding non-alcoholic drinks he could enjoy when he stopped drinking at 24. He observes that many people in their late twenties and early thirties started to reconsider their drinking habits, and non-alcoholic beverages are viable alternatives for them.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy