Register Your Children for These 3 Saint Louis County Library's Virtual Programs

Caring for your children requires a strong commitment, as well as finding them an activity that apart from entertaining, can also teach them something new. You don't have to look too far, as the Saint Louis County Library has virtual programs for children held every week. Here are 3 virtual programs that your children can join from August 21 to September 7.

Yoga Story Time on August 21

This program is aimed at children from 3 to 8 years old. For 2 hours from 10 to 11 a.m., children will be taught some yoga moves to improve their physical fitness. In addition, children will also be invited to sing some fun songs, and of course there will be interesting stories to listen to. You can register your child through this link.

Evening Story Program on August 25

This program is aimed at children from 2 to 5 years old. For 30 minutes from 6:30 to 7 p.m., children will be given fun games to develop their literacy skills, ranging from fun stories, scarf songs, and other activities. A small scarf is required. You can register your child through this link.

Animals of the Natural World on September 7

This program is aimed at children from 5 to 12 years old. For 1 hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., children will be introduced to different types of animals equipped with their habitats and how they defend themselves. This program will be hosted by Eyes of the Wild. You can register your child through this link.

All programs will be held virtually via Zoom, so you don't have to take any risks for your children. Due to the limited number of participants who can join the program, you may register your child earlier today.

