Martha Ackmann to Talk about Her Book "These Fevered Days" on August 18

ST. LOUIS, MO — Saint Louis County Library has invited Martha Ackmann, a writer and journalist, to a virtual event, Talking with Writers, on August 18. Ackmann will be the keynote speaker on her award-winning book These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson. Throughout her career as a writer, Ackmann has published three books that tell the story of female figures who brought a great change in America.

The book that will be discussed by Ackmann at the Talking with Writers event tells the story of the life journey of a famous female poet, Emily Dickinson. In writing the book, Ackmann compiled an archive of nearly 2,000 copies of Dickinson's letters and photographs that the public had never seen before.

The book she published in 2020 received an award as the New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice. Throughout her career, Ackmann has written two other books, entitled The Mercury 13, which tells the story of thirteen American women trying to achieve their dreams as astronauts, and Curveball, which tells of Toni Stone, the first woman to play baseball professionally in the Negro League.

Ackmann is one of six authors invited by Saint Louis County Library to be a keynote speaker in the Talking with Writers event this month. Different from the previous series of events, this time Ackmann will be the only speaker of the book she has published before. You can watch Ackmann's accounts on her book via Saint Louis County Library's official Facebook account on August 18 at 7 p.m.

Before joining this event, you can order the book that will be discussed by Ackmann at the famous St. Louis bookstore Left Bank Books, which is a partner of the Saint Louis County Library, via this link.

