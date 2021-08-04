Join Well-Read Black Girl Book Club in Reading "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams

ST. LOUIS, MO - On August 23rd, Left Bank Books together with Well-Read Black Girl book club will have a virtual discussion about Tia Williams' book "Seven Days in June". Left Bank Books is an old independent bookstore in Saint Louis. Since its establishment in 1969, this bookstore has held at least 300 events every year.

Well-Read Black Girl is one out of eight book clubs hosted by Left Bank Books. The club was formed in support of Black and Latinx writers by inviting members to read books written by female Black authors. Each month, this book club holds a discussion for a book. Unfortunately, since the COVID-19 epidemic occurred, all discussion activities have been shifted to virtual. Well-Read Black Girl book club also invites all people, both genderqueer and non-binary, to join them.

The book title that has been chosen for this August is "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams. The book tells the story of the lives of two Black writers named Eva Mercy and Shane Hall. The two met at a literacy event for the second time after being in a short relationship fifteen years earlier. Over the years, the two have written books for each other, discovering things that have stuck in author Black's life, before then reuniting.

Tia Williams is an Editorial Director at Estee Lauder Companies who has worked for beauty magazines for fifteen years. In addition to "Seven Days in June", Williams has written several books, including "The Accidental Diva", "It Chicks", "The Perfect Find", and "Sixteen Candles".

If you are interested in joining Well-Read Black Girl book club this month, you can send an e-mail to Shane.m@left-bank.com to get more information about this month's event.

