A collaborative effort by community organizations to feed individuals in need in Saint Louis

Edgar Castrejon/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the most generous cities in the United States. They are being charitable by providing food for so many individuals in town who are in need. However, since some citizens of St. Louis lack an understanding of food security, some local organizations are attempting to educate them through education and action.

In St. Louis, two organizations concerned with this issue are affiliated, St. Louis Area Foodbanks and Feed My People. They tend to create programs, such as job counseling and housing programs, to feed and give easier access to the affected ones and northwest Jefferson County.

These organizations aim to tackle the famine and perceive the goal of the city, which is a healthier city. St. Louis ranks in the top 40 on foodbanks across the country, to be exact in 6th rank on St. Louis Area Foodbank and 34th rank on Feed My People.

According to Ryan Farmer, marketing director of St. Louis Area Foodbanks, hunger could affect anyone. It is not limited to people with job loss, sick people, or the victims of natural disasters. Through the St. Louis Area Foodbank, Missouri and Illinois can reduce the famine in 26 counties there. They are also partnered with several food programs to tackle this issue. Some farmers stated that the cost of food continues to rise, but the income is not reaching the same amount of the food. It can damage the development of the nation and everyone’s lives.

Everyone may expect easier access to healthy food as a result of the collaboration between local organizations. They are not required to shop at a supermarket that is prohibitively expensive for them. Farmers hope that people and local organizations in St. Louis will continue to support them in their efforts to obtain better food and break the cycle of famine.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.