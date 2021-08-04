Turmeric, the inspiration of Govro’s Big Heart Tea Co of Saint Louis

Loverna Journey/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Lisa Govro is the founder of Big Heart Tea Co. Based in St. Louis, she tries to bloom her business and ensure to create the best tea she can serve in town. Big Heart Tea Co. sells its crafted blends over to 40 states in the US and stores or restaurants as well. You can also see her products in national chain stores such as Crate and Barrel and Anthropologie.

She founded Big Heart Tea Co. in 2012 after she did a yoga training course in Sedona, Arizona. At the end of the programs, she took an opportunity to stay and volunteer to cook under an Ayurvedic chef for three and a half months.

From the program, she finally found turmeric as her initial inspiration for Big Heart Tea Co. She aims to make the herb more accessible for those who do not know about holistic healing and herbal medicine. Thus, Big Heart Tea Co’s signature drink is freshly grated raw turmeric and ginger tea with honey.

She stated turmeric is contained anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antimicrobial, where it leads to another signature drink that customers love, which are Chai, Fake Coffee, and Cup of Love.

Big Heart Tea Co. is doing direct sourcing through human rights perspective, rather than only seeing the quality or outcome. They are partnerships with farms in India, Malawi, and Japan to perceive the aim and create another beverage, such as Matcha and Malawi, Black Hibiscus Tea.

In 2018, they applied to Arch Grant as participants to find ethically and transparently sourcing herbs and spices as the core of their products. They were the award-winning to the program.

She believes St. Louis is a warm place to produce her tea company and support the farm to get the well-being of all.

