St. Louis Blues Signed Saad for $22.5 Million Contract

ST. LOUIS, MO - Brandon Saad has officially played for St. Louis Blues starting July 29, 2021. The 28-year-old is currently on a 5-year-contract with the St. Louis Blues for $22.5 million. Previously, Saad had been in the game for 10 years with three different teams.

Before deciding to play with St. Louis Blues, Saad admitted that he had compromised with his family first. "It's a big decision," he said. Things that Saad considered before joining the Blues included the approval of his children and wife, the team situation, and a new life at St. Louis, where he will soon live. Saad himself admitted that he was attracted by this offer because of the reputation of St. Louis Blues as the leading hockey team for decades.

Saad played for seven years with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won two Stanley Cups as a division trial in 2013 and 2015. The next two seasons, he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets before finishing a season for the Colorado Avalanche, scoring seven goals in 10 games. The father of the young kids also played in the NHL All-Star Game once, in 2016.

Throughout his hockey career, Saad has accumulated hundreds of goals, and points, as well as a plus-52 rating in 632 career NHL regular-season games. Saad's brilliant career brought him to a team he dreamt of. According to Saad's experience, when playing against the Blues, the team played a bold game with the tactics he often used. With the belief that St. Louis Blues share the same identity with him, Saad determined to contribute to the team's victories to come.

