The Greater Saint Charles County Chamber of Commerce gets a COVID Stop Here award

Nick Bolton/Unsplash

SAINT CHARLES, MO – The Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce received a Gold COVID Stop Here Award, thanks to the 100% vaccination rate for their employees. A Gold COVID Stop Here is a campaign for every workplace that has been recognized for achieving a 90% or more vaccination rate.

Every government branch in St. Louis is committed to combating the COVID-19 by following the health protocol and get vaccinated in their workplace. They believe vaccination is the best way to tackle the virus. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry used the COVID Stop Here as a campaign in the workplace to encourage other organizations to join their ranks as the awardee of the campaign.

COVID Stop Here grants the award to three categories, which are bronze level (70% vaccinated), silver level (80% vaccinated), and gold level (90% vaccinated). For every workplace that succeeds to get the award, the Missouri Chamber and Industry will send a media kit to promote the designation at the workplace and community.

Daniel P. Mehan, the president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that following the health protocols, as well as getting vaccinated, is a way for Missouri to recover from this pandemic. The Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce proves their effort to get the vaccination in Missouri by achieving the Gold COVID Stop Here. Every employee that they have is playing an important role to achieve the award and they also need all Missouri residents, specifically St. Charles residents, to get vaccinated as well to tackle the virus together.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.