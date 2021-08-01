Live comfortably with your furry friends in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you a pet mom or dad looking for a change of scenery? Or maybe you find yourself at the end of your lease but are struggling to find a pet-friendly place?
Look no further, here are three pet-friendly lofts where you and your furry friend can live together with little to no worry!
- Gallery 400
Address: 555 N. 4th Street
Phone Number: 314-241-5870
In addition to accepting both cats and dogs as pets, this luxury loft offers many high-end amenities for its tenants, such as jacuzzi jetted tubs, sun deck, gym, wooden floors, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer combo machines in every unit. They even have a fenced-in dog park next to the rooftop terrace.
- Bogen Lofts
Address: 1207 Washington Avenue
Phone Number: 314-931-5220
Located at the heart of St. Louis, this loft boasts a mix of Old World charm and modern urban living in its design. Lofts over at Bogen offers a community & BBQ area, sun deck, rooftop cardio center, and great on-site maintenance service. Make sure to take advantage of the outdoor dog walking area when you decide to live here.
- Pointe 400
Address: 400 South 4th Street
Phone Number: 314-241-4005
If you’re a fan of St. Louis’ Cardinals and are a pet owner, then you’d love living in Pointe 400. These lofts offer 1-2 bedroom apartments and penthouses with granite countertops, stackable washer-dryer machines, and stainless steel appliances in every unit. And if you have a big dog, you won’t need to worry about looking for a place to walk your furry friends, because Pointe 400 also has the largest leash-free pet playground in the whole city!
