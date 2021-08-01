St. Louis Black-owned restaurants

St. Louis, MO – Showing support for local businesses including Black-owned businesses is a way to help to improve the local community’s economy. Here are some Black-owned restaurants you should support for their delicious foods.

1. Teatopia

Teatopia will serve quality tea, smoothies, and salads but that isn’t the only thing they serve. They are aiming to positively impact all the life that came to their place. Even though they are not your typical traditional tea shop, Teatopia offers up to 80 different teas that will leave you wanting more!

Location: 2606 Cherokee St Saint Louis, MO 63118

Operation hour: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2. SweetArt

A family-owned bakeshop café art studio providing St. Louis the best dessert one can have. They will bring care while creating a warm atmosphere and community service. Sweets and desserts are not the only specialties they have, you can find their Maya Angelou’s plate filled with creamy Mackin cheese and crispy chicken strips as well as a selection of kombucha and tea leaves.

Location: 2203 S 39th St Saint Louis, MO 63110

Operation hour: Wednesday-Thursday 11.30 a.m. – 3.30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8.30 a.m. – 3.30 p.m.

3. Drake’s Place

A classic restaurant serving American cuisine, discover the best chicken wings in town with their high-quality homemade sauces and the freshness of their ingredients. Try their signature House Dressing which is a favorite for their customers.

Location: 701 S Florissant Rd Ferguson, MO 63135

4. CC’s Vegan Spot

Are you looking for a Black-owned vegan restaurant to support? Well here is CC’s Vegan Spot a restaurant serving flavorful vegan food, there is also some choices of gluten-free and soy-free options. You don’t have to be vegan to try out their food and just enjoy their selection of vegan treats.

Location: 4993 Loughborough Ave Saint Louis, MO 63109

Operation hour: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 3.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m. – 8.30 p.m., and Sunday 3.30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

