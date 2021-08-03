Indoor activities you can do for summer vacation

ST. LOUIS, MO - Summer is the time to let loose and have fun, enjoy the best food and drinks, and spend a day under the sun. But summer also means that there are days that are just too hot for you to spend outside.

If you want to find something new to do that’s not just laying around at home, watching TV, and binging shows, we have just the solution for you - here are four indoor activities you can do this summer.

1. Museum-hop around the region

From historical museums to contemporary ones, St. Louis has a variety of them to choose from. Visit the City Museum and have a blast exploring through its unique architecture and themed displays. Walk around the Museum of Contemporary Religious Art and get ready to be in awe of the largest mosaic collection known in the western hemisphere. Have a look at the Moto Museum for a glimpse of some vintage motorcycles or maybe to the St. Louis Museum of Transportation for more than just motorcycles. It’s a great form of relaxation and entertainment, one you definitely won’t run out of in the long run.

2. Experience a magical time at the Magic House

Now, the Magic House might be the first interactive children’s museum in St. Louis but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy yourself here. Aside from several educational activities and a miniature town to play pretend with, the Magic House also has a three-story beanstalk you can climb, a giant kaleidoscope, and even a place to perform a puppet show of your own. You can even enjoy free special events with you and your family during select times.

3. Have some good fun at escape rooms

If you’re spending some time with friends out on the town and are looking for something new to try out, have a go at one of the escape rooms in St. Louis! These escape rooms offer intriguing role-playing scenes where you and your friends work together to find a way out and maybe even figure out who murdered Mr. K. It’s a must for mystery-lovers out there.

4. Be amazed at a live theater show

Marvel at the grandeur of the Fabulous Fox theater as you sit back and enjoy the finest play, concert, or dance troupe. Immerse yourself in the beautiful tunes played by the famous St. Louis Symphony at Powell Hall or catch some breathtaking musicals at Stages St. Louis. This region has a lot of live theater spots that offer the best shows to feast your eyes upon. Be sure to check out their schedule so you won’t miss out on the best shows in town!

