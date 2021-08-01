Three great French restaurants in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Prepare your tummies because you are going to get a recommendation for the best French restaurant in town. Here is a list for those of you who want to try authentic French cuisine in St. Louis.

1. Vin De Set

This restaurant is located at 2017 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103. They serve Southern French a la carte and other menus, as well as a wide selection of handmade cocktails. The architecture of Vin De Set is inspired by 19th-century buildings, featuring vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, and towering arched windows with panoramic views of the neighborhood.

They also have a private wine loft for private events. For further information regarding Vin De Set, check out their website here.

2. Brasserie by Niche

Brasserie by Niche is located at 4580 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108. They offer traditional French dishes, such as mussels and steak frites.

They also have French onion soup, chicken liver pâté, wild burgundy escargot and goat cheese tart. Should you have any inquiries or wish to browse their menu, you can visit their website here.

3. Café Provencal

This café is located at 427 South Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122. Café Provencal is surrounded by a rustic-farmhouse ambiance and garden seating. They offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options that you can access at their website here.

They are open from Tuesday to Saturday from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For further information or reservation, you can contact them on 314-822-5440.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.