3 best boba shops in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Bubble tea a.k.a. boba is the hottest beverage trend right now. The combination of a sweet or a refreshing drink paired with chewy tapioca balls is like no other. And even if you don’t like tapioca balls paired with your favorite drinks, there are many other toppings to choose from.

If you’re craving some boba and want to try out some local cafes, these are three of the best boba shops that we’ve gathered for you.

1. Cube Tea Studio (8401 Olive Boulevard)

This boba spot is one of the most popular ones in the region. Located adjacent to the Olive Supermarket, Cube Tea Studio is the perfect place to get your daily dose of boba after spending the day grocery shopping. Try out their Salted Cream Cheese Roasted Oolong Tea or anything with their special cream cheese topping, really, you definitely won’t regret it!

2. Bubblecup Tea Zone (14246 Manchester Road)

If you’re feeling a bit adventurous and looking for a drink that’s both sweet and fresh, try the Bubblecup Tea Zone’s fruit teas! We recommend their Peach Tea, which is made using a black tea base, or their Lavender Milk Tea with boba. They also have a wide variety of slushie options to choose from. The kiosk is located right next to a restaurant inside a Pan-Asia Supermarket so it won’t be hard to miss!

3. Fun Cafe (6604 Delmar Boulevard Unit-A, Floor 2)

This boba spot has one of the prettiest-looking drinks ever known to mankind! You can choose either tall cups or pop cans for your drinks. If you’re looking for a boba place to hang out with your friends, then Fun Cafe is definitely the place to be. Their White Peach Milk Cap Tea is a must-try when you’re visiting!

