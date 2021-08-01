St. Louis a place for music lovers

Nikola Đuza/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are a music lover, surely, St. Louis is a destination for you. St. Louis will offer you up to three hundred opportunities to enjoy some phenomenal musicianship. You can find Stevie Ray Vaughn-Esque performing in the Soulard neighborhood, listen to a cool vocal styling at a hip suburban bistro, or even enjoy the jamming of a Grateful Dead tribute band at The Loop.

St. Louis will give you the opportunity to enjoy the music scene every single night.

St. Louis has so many musical talents. "The St. Louis music scene is very diverse—there are just so many genres of music being played here," says Penny Moon, a local musician who plays in several bands and runs the largest band agency in the metro area.

You can also discover tribute bands here in St. Louis, and you might have a chance to see and listen to versions of KISS, Fleetwood Mac, Guns & Roses, Beatles, Elvis, and so much more. Besides that, you can also experience a burlesque scene. There is something for everyone.

In addition, St. Louis also has a rich history in the blues. It is also known that it is one of the world’s top five indigenous blues music cities, and you can view and explore the National Blues Museum or enjoy live blues music performed citywide.

At 700 Broadway, you can watch and hear BB’s Jazz, Blues, and Soups. Meanwhile, Ballpark Village is usually used for a summer concert and there is also a dueling piano bar. Not to miss Jazz at the Bistro, where you can find national acts such as Brandford Marsalis. St. Louis is known for its live music entertainment from any kind of genre. Experience it all at the scene and don’t miss the beat!

