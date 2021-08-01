The City of St. Louis encourages employees to recycle

Boxed Water Is Better/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – As one of the efforts to tackle climate change, St. Louis City Recycle has a mission to ensure the St. Louisans have the knowledge, tools, and motivation to do reuse, reduce, and recycle as part of their lives.

In this program, St. Louis City Recycle aims to urge city employees to recycle the waste they produce. They are trying to support sustainable businesses with an eco-friendly approach to their goods. St. Louis City Recycle provides some instructions that St. Louisans could do in their daily lives. Here is a brief explanation.

1. If you want to get a desk-side recycling bin, you can proceed with your application by clicking this link.

2. St. Louis City Recycle instructed to mix all recyclables in the same recycling bin, which includes bottles and cans, cardboard, and paper.

3. Create material signage in some corners that can be seen by others in the office. It aims to gain attention to do the small steps by throwing the recyclables in the recycling bin.

4. Put recycling bins near copy machines, so the employees will throw the papers to recycle all of them.

5. Put recycling bins in a place where all employees can gather, such as in the breakrooms or kitchen, which they could put the waste in recycle bin.

6. Keep all recyclables waste clean and dry.

7. You can register an application to purge a large amount of paper or other materials, by filling out the form on this link.

8. Do not put food waste, chip bags, candy wrappers, plastic bags, and Styrofoam in the recycling bin.

Should you have any inquiries and want to know more about this program, do not hesitate to check their website by clicking this link.

