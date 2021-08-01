Saint Louis, MO

Three AirBnBs under $90 in St. Louis

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n79GG_0bDdQDDP00
John Tekeridis/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO - When you finally have the time to go on a vacation somewhere but have to keep your budget in check in order to make the best out of it, you end up compromising on a lot of things. For instance, you might have to switch from renting a taxi or a car to using public transportation to get around the city.

Another aspect you’ll have to compromise greatly is your lodgings. What better way to cut costs than staying at Airbnbs? We’ve compiled three of the best Airbnbs in St. Louis just for you!

1. Benton Park Apartment by Laura & DJ

This cozy apartment will only cost you $82 per night. It is a one-bedroom, one living room space equipped with high ceilings, a laundry room, a walk-in closet, a BBQ pit, and a view of the famous Anheuser-Busch Brewery. The apartment is also surrounded by red brick homes dating back to the mid-1800s, amping up the vintage atmosphere during your stay here.

2. Brick Home Outside Downtown by Roger

This Airbnb is located in a strategic place, only ten minutes away from St. Louis’ favorite tourist destinations such as Busch Stadium, The Gateway Arch, Forest Park, the St. Louis Science Center, Downtown St. Louis, and more. It houses one bedroom with one queen-sized bed and one double bed. With $71 per night, you will be able to enjoy amenities such as their complete kitchen set, a dishwasher, heating, air conditioning, a washer, and even a smart lock for extra safety.

3. Maplewood Apartment by Craig

With only $75 per night, enjoy this small apartment that resides within a 100-year-old building surrounded by Maplewood’s many attractions. Even so, this Airbnb is located in a quiet street so you won’t have to worry about sacrificing your sleep. It has a bedroom and a living room with a queen-sized sofa bed for you to sleep in.

