Discover the historic St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – St. Charles is a city known for its historic architecture, antique stores, and beautiful parks. Located on the Missouri river, St. Charles offers many attractions for you to visit and enjoy. Learn and experience the history while traveling in the City of St. Charles.

1. St. Charles Historic District

Located in Main Street St. Charles, the Historic District is known nationally where you can find shops and restaurants in a brick-lined building and its historic architectures. In this district, you can fine unique specialty items, home accessories, jewelry, and other kinds of gifts. The Historic District also offers comfortable accommodations and over twenty five restaurant serving different kinds of cuisines from BBQ to tapas. If you are hanging out at the evening you can enjoy the local pubs, coffee shops while sitting on the patio surrounded by the historic ambiance.

2. Fast Lane Classic Cars

A family-owned classic and collector car dealership founded in 1994. This showroom will offer you up to 180 high-quality cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The showroom is open for the public to see and besides that they also have a state-of-the-art restoration shop and an auto detail facility. Visit the Fast Lane Classic Cars and view classic and unique cars.

Location: 427 Little Hills Industrial Blvd, Saint Charles, MO 63301-3712

Opening hour: Monday 9.30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday 9.30 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday 9.30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3. Lewis and Clark Boat House and Nature Center

This is a living and working museum that offers you a journey to experience the 1803-06 to life at their riverfront base of operation. Discover the story of the Expedition throughout the Midwest as you travel and ride on the unique traveling fleet replica boats to experience the Discover Expedition of St. Charles.

Location: 1050 S Riverside Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301-3481

Opening hour: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

