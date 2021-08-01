Learn more about the Food on the Move program of the St. Louis Foodbank

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Foodbank provides access to foods for people in the bi-state to build a strong and healthier community. The St. Louis Foodbank can serve and provide food for nearly 400,000 people each year through its programs.

One of the initiatives from St. Louis Foodbank is the “Food on the Move,” which is a program that will serve directly for individuals with limited access to healthy food and resources living in the region of Illinois and Missouri.

The food on the Move program is created to remove transportation barriers to increase access to nutrition and resources on a more regular basis. Besides that, the program also hopes to minimize food waste and allowing people to choose their quantity and products to fit their needs.

The Food on the Move will choose zip codes or locations according to the Feeding American Map the Meal Gap data to determine the sites that needed support the most through the following criteria:

1. Areas with a food insecurity rate of 30% or greater.

2. Poverty level of 30% or greater.

3. Unemployment of 15% or greater.

4. Areas with limited food access points and resources.

In this pilot year, the food on the Move trailer will travel to specific and designated zip codes for six months. At each stop, the food on the Move team will set up the program and provide the community with food.

These are the location for the food on the Movie upcoming travel:

1. Rock Road MetroLink Station, Pagedale, MO 63133.

Every third Monday at 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m., August 16, 2021, September 20, 2021, October 18, 2021, November 15, 2021, and December 20, 2021.

2. Rosati Center, 4231 N Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63107.

Every fourth Monday at 9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. August 23, 2021, September 27, 2021, October 25, 2021, November 22, 2021, and December 27, 2021.

3. Mt. Calvary Church of God, 1420 N 49th St East St. Louis, IL 62204.

Every second Monday at 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. August 9, 2021, September 13, 2021, October 11, 2021, November 8, 2021, and December 13, 2021.

