Recommended hotels in Laclede's Landing, St. Louis

Olexandr Ignatov/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – Laclede’s Landing is one of the best spots in St. Louis that you shouldn't miss. Here you can find several restaurants, bars, landmarks of St. Louis, and events. If you are planning on staying in St. Louis, here is a list of hotels for you to check that might suit your preferences.

1. Hotel Lumiere at the Arch

This hotel is located at 901 N 1st Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. They have 294 contemporary luxury suites for you to stay in, where the rooms are decorated in plush comfort decorations. The hotel’s atrium has a four-story waterfall and it is just a step away from the Lumiere Place Casino. You can book your room via their website here or contact them at 314-881-7810.

2. Four Season Hotel St. Louis

Four Season Hotel St. Louis is located at 999N 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. It is a resort-style hotel in downtown St. Louis which is set along the banks of the Mississippi River. It is also near the famous landmark, Gateway Arch. You can enjoy the city view from its poolside cabana on Sky Terrace, near the Cinder House, or the floor-to-ceiling windows of your room. You can book your room for your visit on their website or call them at 314-881-5800.

3. Drury Inn and Suites, St. Louis Convention Center

You can find this hotel at 711 N Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102. They have 178 rooms available for you and the hotel offers several attractions you may enjoy, which include sport and entertainment opportunities. While you are staying there, you can also visit Laclede’s Landing and enjoy the night scenery in the Lou. You can book your room through their website.

