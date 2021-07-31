Abby Lynn joins Saint Louis University Volleyball for autumn 2021 lineup

Vince Fleming/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – Abby Lynn from Labadie, Missouri, joined the autumn 2021 lineup of The Saint Louis University Volleyball team.

Lynn previously had started her volleyball career in Louisiana-Lafayette and UNLV, which has proven her strong impact on the team's success.

"We are thrilled to have Abby join our program," head coach Kent Miller said. "She is a strong setter that brings a great competitive spirit to the court. Abby earned many accolades during her high school and club careers and has gained valuable experience in college. We are fortunate to add another high-level player from our area to our team and look forward to her impact on our success."

Lynn excelled at prep school, collecting numerous individual prizes throughout the course of her four years. She was voted All-Area Co-Player of the Year by the Missourian and Player of the Year by the Archdiocesan Athletics Association as a senior, as well as being named to the St. Louis Post-All-Metro Dispatch's first team.

Lynn was a four-year winner for St. Francis Borgia, where she led the Knights to three Missouri State High School Athletic Association Tournament berths, including a Class 3 state championship in 2019 and third-place victories in 2016 and 2018. PrepVolleyball.com named her a 2019 All-American, and she was a nominee for the Player of the Year and Andi Collins Awards.

All four years, the Missouri native was named to the All-Area and All-District teams, as well as being named to the All-State and All-Conference teams three times (2017-2019). In 2016, she was named the AAA Freshman of the Year.

