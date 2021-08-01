Check MetroBus’ Status from Your Smartphone

William Hook/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – MetroBus is now proudly presenting the Transit app for every passenger to access your bus information, including to plan the trip, purchasing tickets, and seeing the real-time arrival times. You will get a notification if your bus has been canceled. It is their mission to perceive passengers’ convenience.

Canceled MetroBus trips will not be shown in your notification, but you will know the real-time location of the next bus heading your way when you open the app at the bus stop. It is applied for planning your trip through the Transit app as well. If you have selected the route, you will see the real-time location of the buses in service on that route.

Metro Transit informs you to always check the Transit app nearby the departure time to check the status of your bus. The canceled trip is only available in the app within 90 minutes of the scheduled departure time of your scheduled bus. You can download the app in Google Play by clicking this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thetransitapp.droid or for Apple users, kindly click this link to go directly to the App Store https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id498151501?mt=8.

Metro Transit will set up a ride by using Lyft if you have waited for 30 minutes or more. You can call Metro Transit at (314) 231-2345 to explain your trip.

Their Transit Information Experts are available on Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. to assist the passengers and answer any inquiries. Should you have any inquiries, do not hesitate to text or call them on (314) 207-9786.

