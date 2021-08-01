Akeem Shannon invents Flipstik, a gravity-defying product

Amir Hanna/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – St. Louisans has creative people that could invent all kinds of stuff that will amaze people, and Akeem Shannon is one of them. He created a gravity-defying product, called Flipstik.

The Flipstik, an invention that allows cell phones to stick to a surface, over and over again. Flipstik is made up of double-sided adhesive materials and it is placed on the back of a cell phone. His rise to success is also somewhat gravity-defying as well.

Shannon got a chance to be a part of the inaugural spring 2021 cohort of the University of Missouri, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accelerator program. The program was made possible with the support of Ameren Corporation, Edward Jones, Express Scripts, and several anonymous donors. This program aims to provide a non-dilutive $50,000 grant to underrepresented entrepreneurs, along with a paid intern from UMSL, eight weeks of development classes, plus mentorship from an experienced businessman.

The accelerator's managing director, Monique Bynum said that Shannon was always learning and constantly looks for new ways to improve his innovations.

Shannon took full advantage of the program and learned a lot from his mentor. With the help of his mentor, Shannon was able to make his business into a multi-million dollar business. Shannon also said that one of the most valuable things he got from the program was networking. During the program, so many of the members of the cohort knew someone that could help them get what they need.

Shannon is also famous for his appearance on ABC's show "Shark Tank." He first applied for the show in 2019 but was turned down by the producers. He finally appeared on the show in November 2020 and received an investment from Lori Greiner.

The program is held annually and Bynum encourages people to participate in this program. For further information regarding Flipstik, you can read thoroughly about it via this link https://www.getflipstik.com.

