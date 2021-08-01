St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum at loss of its poweful survivor speaker, Mendel Rosenberg

Moritz Schumacher/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Kaplan Feldman, Holocaust Museum mourns the death of a powerful survivor speaker, Mendel Rosenberg, on July 27, 2021. The Holocaust survivor died at the age of 92, leaving behind a wife, two children, and five grandchildren.

Mendel Rosenberg is a German born who lived in Lithuania before settling in St. Louis, Missouri since 1957. During his time as a survivor speaker at St. Louis Kaplan Feldman, Holocaust Museum, he has contributed many stories and advice, both for children and adults. His account of what he experienced during the Holocaust was also published in the form of a book by St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, entitled Thriver: My Journey Through the Holocaust Nightmare to the American Dream.

Before his death, Rosenberg was active in remote presentations with children to tell his story, starting from the story of his difficult childhood in Lithuania, the murder of his father in mass-killing his life in the ghetto, to his story of starting a new life in St. Louis.

The mission that Rosenberg carried with St. Louis Kaplan Feldman, Holocaust Museum is to continue sharing the tragedy of Holocaust with younger generation so that the same nightmare will not happen in the future. The world's lack of interest in studying the tragedy of Holocaust was the trigger for Rosenberg's dedication to St. Louis Kaplan Feldman, Holocaust Museum, as a survivor speaker, the museum staff stated on its official Twitter account, @SaintLouisHM.

Rosenberg family announced that the graveside service was held on Friday, July 30, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emerald Cemetery, 650 White Road. All contributions to the memory of Rosenberg will go to St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.

