$5 Metro Day Pass is Available to All Attractions in St. Louis

Kirk Thornton/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – The Citizens for Modern Transit, CMT, Metro Transit, and St. Clair County Transit District, or SCCTD, are reminding all residents to join the “Board and Explore St. Louis” summer-long campaign. With a $5 Metro Day Pass, you can explore all attractions accessible via MetroLink and MetroBus.

You can redeem the voucher for free and a $5 Metro Day Pass is included in the “Your Tickets to Board and Explore St. Louis” educational booklets developed by their partners to help residents and visitors to know what attractions can be accessed from Metro Transit centers. The $5 Metro Day Pass can be purchased on the Transit app ticket vending machines in every MetroLink Station or Transit Center, or visit the MetroStore at 8th and Pine St. Louis’ downtown.

You can download the booklet of “Your Tickets to Board and Explore St. Louis” can be downloaded through this link https://cmt-stl.org/transit-is-your-ticket-to-explore-st-louis/ or picked up one at nearly 200 local businesses, attractions, and hotels throughout St. Louis. The booklets are trying to promote area attractions near public transportation and feature a QR code for information access from transit stops to destinations. All residents or visitors have the same chances to win gift cards to the other area hot spots during summer by scaning the QR code or clicking the link above.

Kimberly Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit, stated that this campaign provides a valuable opportunity for their organizations partner to get connected with the passengers, strengthen the relationships, and reinforce their collective commitment to perceive a safe, comfortable, and customer-focused transit experience.

