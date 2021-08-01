Things Exhibited in St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

Mika/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum is a museum that specifically aims to preserve the remains of the Holocaust tragedy. Since it was first established in 1995, this museum has exhibited many relics from Holocaust victims and survivors, ranging from clothing, classic photography, to jewelry. There are 6 exhibits areas at St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, which are arranged according to the time span before and after the Holocaust.

The first area is an introductory room containing photographs of Holocaust survivors before World War II occurred. The photography is arranged to form a mosaic that aims to convey a message to visitors that the victims of the Holocaust used to live peacefully in diversity.

The second area shows the lives of Jews before the Holocaust tragedy occurred. Exhibits in this area include video presentations about Jewish life before World War II, an overview of the Jewish population in 1993, to photos showing the early emergence of Nazism.

The third area focuses on the initial state of the Holocaust, where information about Jewish resistance camps and ghettos are presented. In the area, there is also a soup bowl that the prisoners use to survive.

The fourth area contains a short video about the practice of the Final Solution, in which millions of children died in the implementation to kill all the Jews in Europe.

In the fifth area are photographs taken during the defeat of the Nazis in 1945. The Jews in Europe began to gain freedom during this time.

Finally in the sixth area, photos and artifacts from Holocaust survivors, along with their comments and testimonies.

If you are interested in visiting, you can drive your car to St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum at 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO.

