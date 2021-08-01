Citizens Modern Transit is Selected As a 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grantee

Hannah Busing/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – Citizens Modern Transit, or CMT, is one of 244 grantees of the 2021 AARP Community Challenge, which was selected from all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. CMT is an organization that supports creating livable neighborhoods, towns, and cities for their residents.

Through this grant, CMT is willing to give its tangible value to the residents by funding the Emerson Park Transit Transformation Project in East St. Louis, which is going to open for public in August 2021.

The community challenge is providing grantee organizations across the nation to create innovative projects in some areas in its town, including transportation, public spaces, housing, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, and coronavirus recovery, and other things that serve the convenience services for the residents. It is shown from one of CMT’s programs, which is "CMT’s Try and Ride Program".

AARP is part of this challenge, which they want to serve and perceive as a livable community, to support the neighborhoods, towns, cities, and counties across the country for their residents. It is a great honor for CMT to receive as one of the grantees and able to develop St. Louis into a great place to visit by the residents or from outside the city.

AARP also stated that all organizations specifically for the grantees of Community Challenge have to provide safe, walkable streets, affordable and accessible housing and transportation options, access to needed services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community life. All of those missions are included in CMT programs for St. Louisans, such as Ten Toe Express and Guaranteed Ride Home.

To have access to every program that CMT has, kindly visit their website by clicking this link https://cmt-stl.org/programs/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.