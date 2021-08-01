The Dutchtown community now offers a new neighborhood enhancement service

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Dutchtown Main Street with the Dutchtown Community Improvement District has announced their new program, names Neighborhood Beautification Service Program. The community-oriented program is in partnership with Employment Connection, an employer and training vendor.

The Dutchtown CID funded the program and was created to keep the Dutchtown clean while giving the tax money back into the community. The Neighborhood Beautification Service Program is expected to start in August 2021.

“After getting our feet wet with standard trash porter services when the Dutchtown Community Improvement District got up and running, we really challenged ourselves as a community to envision a model that could have additional benefits to make this use of our tax dollars stretch even further,” Joel Silliman, Chair of the Dutchtown Main Streets Design Committee, explained.

“What we are putting into place here in Dutchtown is a program that helps keep our streets clean, provides job opportunities for people who live here, and pays a fair entry-level wage.” He continued.

The neighborhood volunteers in the Dutchtown Main Streets Design Committee crafted the scope of the Dutchtown Neighborhood Beautification Service Program. The service will start with emptying trash cans and litter removal through the Dutchtown CID footprint, which covers Virginia Avenue, Meramec Street, and South Grand Boulevard in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Besides providing improvement for the neighborhood, the program also employs local beautification workers in the Dutchtown neighborhood with an hourly wage of $15. The Employment Connection will hire, train, and supervise these workers.

Moreover, the US Bank supports the program financially through its US BANK Foundation Rebuild and Transformation Fund grant award.

