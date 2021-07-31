St. Louis Metro Transit Protects Its Team Members During the Pandemic

Mark König/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – Metro Transit, along with the team members, adjust to situations where they aim to protect themselves and combat the virus. They also have missions to protect the passengers and create a convenient ambiance.

Metro Transit is affiliated with APTA Health and Safety Commitments Program to provide vital transportation options for the residents who want to go to their destination. They provide the health equipment protocol for its member and install polycarbonate shields around the operator cabs on all buses. Moreover, it is required to do temperature screenings for all team members.

As brief information, here are some efforts Metro Transit took to serve the best services for the passengers during this situation:

1. They have enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of Metro facilities and vehicles every night using new antimicrobial technology to reduce the spread of the virus and bacteria inside the vehicles and on the surface of public facilities. They also use next-generation sanitizer to create protective antimicrobial on transit vehicles.

2. Urge the team members to get vaccine injection through the partnerships they have with East Side Health and St. Clair County, IL.

3. Minimize the exposure and physical exchange of fare media, including paper transfers and two-hour passes.

4. Launches a mobile fare option for the passengers. It is integrated with the Transit app to buy fares and passes through your smartphone.

5. They limit the use of the entrance and exit gates, except the first door near the operator.

6. Social distancing is required while in a queue.

7. All team members have to do temperature screening before work or operate the vehicles.

8. Metro Transit provides educational sign and audio announcement regarding social distancing and follow the health protocol during their time inside the vehicles.

For further information, kindly visit their website on this link https://www.metrostlouis.org/health/what-we-are-doing-to-address-covid-19/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.